Cutler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 371.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

