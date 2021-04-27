CVCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,403.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 61.8% against the US dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $45,403.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00062895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00277774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.40 or 0.01053627 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00027456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.05 or 0.00720600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,649.79 or 0.99989432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.