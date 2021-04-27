CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Up 7.6%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.83 and last traded at $56.68. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 52,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

The firm has a market cap of $614.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

