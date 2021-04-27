CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Up 7.6%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.83 and last traded at $56.68. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 52,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.
The firm has a market cap of $614.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.
CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
