CVS Health (CVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.