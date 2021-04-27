CX Institutional Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Apple by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 87,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 24,782 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

