Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Stock Price Up 55.3%

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ)’s share price rose 55.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 40,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 139,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

About Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ)

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. The company provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and Turnscor, a Web-based proprietary software platform, which allows its customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes.

