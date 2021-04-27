CyberMiles Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.53 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $22.50 million and $3.53 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00071907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.23 or 0.00472277 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,019.23 or 1.00237890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00040846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.