Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $270,354.64 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sandford D. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $270,314.22.

On Friday, April 9th, Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 563,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,504. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

