D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $100.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.