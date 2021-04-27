DA Davidson Boosts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $165.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $155.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

CDNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS traded down $10.84 on Tuesday, hitting $133.39. 85,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,056. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day moving average is $128.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.