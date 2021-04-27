DA Davidson Weighs in on Regions Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.61.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Regions Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,070,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,177.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.