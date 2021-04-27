DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0108

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $30,653.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00067341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.00818434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00096887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08117012 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

