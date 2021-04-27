DAEX Tops One Day Volume of $16,708.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $16,708.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00066510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00765429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00098088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,481.00 or 0.08168633 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

