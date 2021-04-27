Dai Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.71 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $3.71 billion and approximately $397.19 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00066828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.69 or 0.00809677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00096480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.78 or 0.08042093 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,717,848,216 coins and its circulating supply is 3,717,848,190 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

