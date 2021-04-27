Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at KeyCorp

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Dana stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. Dana has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

