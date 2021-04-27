Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.67. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

