Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,720 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Danaher worth $115,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,856. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

