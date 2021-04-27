DAOBet (BET) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1,904.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,865.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $877.78 or 0.01599882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.36 or 0.00523758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00062031 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001613 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003872 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

