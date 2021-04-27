Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 5.3%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.24 and last traded at $87.09. 20,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,027,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,546 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,224,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,557,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after purchasing an additional 841,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

