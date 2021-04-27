DATA Market Capitalization Achieves $25.84 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. One DATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $25.84 million and $5.72 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATA has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00067558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00065575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.14 or 0.00825361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00097801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.09 or 0.08213418 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

