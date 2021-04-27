Databroker (DTX) Price Tops $0.0655

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $2,916.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.61 or 0.00779862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00095824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.11 or 0.07933898 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

