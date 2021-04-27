Datarius Credit (DTRC) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $103,997.66 and approximately $152.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00066958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00787643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00097638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,433.44 or 0.08117807 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

