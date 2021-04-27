David A. Jacobs Sells 3,869 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DLTR traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.00.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4,066.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 43,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.