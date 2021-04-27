DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.60

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.60 and last traded at $88.60, with a volume of 27769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBSDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $3.4633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.