DecentBet (DBET) One Day Volume Hits $1,032.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $939,587.40 and $1,032.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

