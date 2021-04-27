DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $809,203.84 and $978.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00066995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.66 or 0.00763165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00097755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,479.53 or 0.08126883 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.