Decentral Games (DG) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.21 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $279.97 or 0.00510374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $58.21 million and $1.32 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00279020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.27 or 0.01052327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00739371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,864.73 or 1.00015493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

