DECOIN Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $1.02 million worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003956 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.70 or 0.00599386 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014773 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,510,916 coins and its circulating supply is 54,673,918 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

