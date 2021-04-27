DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $11,052.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001200 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018763 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,469,886 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

