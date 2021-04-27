Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $79,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,361,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $380.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.62. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.