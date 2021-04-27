Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.69

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.69 and traded as high as $39.69. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 57,110 shares changing hands.

DKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

