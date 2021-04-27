Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Delek US by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of DK opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

