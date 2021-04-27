Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €173.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €173.00 ($203.53) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €145.18 ($170.80).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €130.65 ($153.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion and a PE ratio of -27.15. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.30.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

