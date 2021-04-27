Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €173.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €173.00 ($203.53) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €145.18 ($170.80).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €130.65 ($153.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion and a PE ratio of -27.15. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.30.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

