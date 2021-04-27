Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,060 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 216,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,430,860. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

