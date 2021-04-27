Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lifted by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 13.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 1.35% of Delta Air Lines worth $415,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,178,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.27. 204,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,430,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

