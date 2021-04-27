Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.26

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

