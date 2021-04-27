Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $31,112,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $35,554,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

