Dent Trading 32% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 32% against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $492.29 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.27 or 0.00784901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.29 or 0.08089057 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,033,927,361 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

