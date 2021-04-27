DePay Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and $534,404.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $3.75 or 0.00006838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00279020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $577.27 or 0.01052327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00739371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,864.73 or 1.00015493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

