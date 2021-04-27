Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Down 23.3% This Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $490,450.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00062067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00273904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $576.02 or 0.01046790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00026704 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.00711496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,984.27 or 0.99922207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars.

