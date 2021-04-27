DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Tops $5.90 on Top Exchanges

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.90 or 0.00010645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $153.87 million and $219,247.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00062247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.46 or 0.00275229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.91 or 0.01037881 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.91 or 0.00714743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,257.53 or 0.99756219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

