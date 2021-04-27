DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 113,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,497,713 shares.The stock last traded at $47.45 and had previously closed at $41.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,514 shares of company stock worth $1,947,761. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

