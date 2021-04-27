Derwent London (LON:DLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,468.00

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,468 ($45.31) and last traded at GBX 3,418.45 ($44.66), with a volume of 15314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,449 ($45.06).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,334.78 ($43.57).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,306.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,139.95. The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 52.45 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.06%.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, for a total transaction of £132,480 ($173,085.97). Also, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total value of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43).

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

