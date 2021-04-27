Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.38. 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 227,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

