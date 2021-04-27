Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 9,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,392. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.46.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

