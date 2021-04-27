Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 9,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,392. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.46.
About Destiny Media Technologies
