Dether 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57,457.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Dether has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $57,457.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00066470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.00800003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00096451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.22 or 0.08248790 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 coins. The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.