Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VTWRF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of VTWRF stock remained flat at $$28.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $30.05.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

