Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $136.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Crown by 38.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 89.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,961,000 after acquiring an additional 381,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $48,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.