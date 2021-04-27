Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $120.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.79.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $106.20. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

