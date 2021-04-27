Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $235.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $218.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.47 and a 200 day moving average of $196.14. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.2% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,054,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

